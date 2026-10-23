Russian UAVs attack Kharkiv: fires break out, people injured, including children. VIDEO+PHOTOS
During the day today, the enemy carried out two jet-powered drone strikes on a residential area and civilian infrastructure in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv.
The Kharkiv regional State Emergency Service reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
- One drone hit a private home, causing a fire. The blast wave also damaged three neighbouring private homes. Another drone hit the roof of a four-storey building, causing a fire covering 1,000 square metres. A 13-year-old child suffered an acute stress reaction.
- The enemy later carried out further jet-powered drone strikes on the Osnovianskyi district. Three people, including one child, were injured in the attack, and several fires broke out.
It is noted that State Emergency Service units were working at the sites of the strikes, despite the threat of further Russian attacks.
Consequences of the attack
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