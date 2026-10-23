Two people hospitalised after Russian attack on Sloviansk, 20 vehicles destroyed. PHOTOS
Today, 23 October, Russian occupiers carried out further strikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, injuring people.
Sloviansk City Military Administration head Vadym Liakh reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
At around 4.00 pm, the enemy carried out an air strike on the city. High-rise buildings, cars and a shop were damaged.
Two women, aged 54 and 62, were injured in the attack. Both were hospitalised.
A little later, enemy shelling damaged buses belonging to a local transport operator. Twenty vehicles were destroyed.
Consequences of the attack
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