Russia is expanding its hybrid war against Europe to exert pressure on societies and weaken support for Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is expanding its hybrid war against European countries by using drones to put pressure on societies and weaken support for Ukraine. According to him, Moscow will also attempt to block the Black Sea and attack ships carrying agricultural products and energy resources.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of state made this statement during an online address at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

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Zelenskyy stated that Russian hybrid attacks are directed not only against Ukraine but also against other states, in particular the former Soviet republics that are now independent countries.

According to him, drone attacks have already been carried out against Romania, Germany, Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria. The president also reported an attack on a ship carrying goods in the Black Sea near Romania.

"I think the Russians' goal is to put as much pressure on Europe as possible. They hope this will influence European societies and force Europeans to consider how to reduce their support for Ukraine and how to protect themselves," the president said.

In his view, Moscow is seeking to divide the European Union and undermine aid to Ukraine by threatening European countries with cyberattacks, hybrid attacks, and drone strikes.

Russia may mobilize an additional 300,000 troops

Zelenskyy also stated that Russia plans to mobilize an additional 300,000 military personnel. Ukraine will prepare for potential challenges, but it is currently unknown what portion of these forces Moscow plans to deploy in the war against Ukraine.

The president noted that some European countries still do not fully appreciate the threat posed by Russia. They believe that the war could spread to Ukraine and Europe’s eastern flank, but would not necessarily affect their own countries.

"It's hard to believe that war could come to your home, to your family, until it actually happens. It's hard to believe that war could come to your country, your city, to your home," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy explained why Europe won't be able to defend itself without Ukraine

The head of state emphasized that while European countries are supporting Ukraine, they are also seeking to strengthen their own defenses, particularly by acquiring systems to intercept missiles and drones.

At the same time, according to Zelenskyy, Europe will not be able to effectively stand up to Russia on its own if Ukraine fails to hold its ground.

Read more: Europe should be more actively involved in peace talks on Ukraine, Pavel says

"If they break through our defensive lines, if our country falls, no one will be able to defend themselves on their own. It is very difficult to defend against a country that is willing to do anything, that is willing to kill ordinary people and civilians using missiles, drones, and any other means," the president emphasized.

He emphasized that Ukraine should become an important component of NATO's and Europe's security system.

The president warned against attempts to reach an agreement with Russia through diplomatic channels alone

Zelenskyy also stated that diplomatic agreements are not enough to guarantee security if Russia perceives its opponents as weak.

According to him, Moscow may continue its attacks if it sees an opportunity to secure a relaxation of sanctions, the return of funds, or the unfreezing of frozen assets.

"To ensure security, we must be strong. Ukraine is an important—even extremely important—part of this security system," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to halt hostilities along front line, but will not recognise occupied territories as Russian, - Zelenskyy