Ukraine has received only 24 Patriot missiles from US over past 90 days, - Zelenskyy

Over the past three months, Ukraine has received just 24 interceptor missiles from the United States for its Patriot air defence systems.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with ABC News.

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"And we have received 24 missiles from our strategic partners over the last 90 days. We are not crying or shouting about it, but this is very important. Every missile counts," the president added.

At the same time, Ukraine’s air defence needs are significantly greater – an average of 350 such missiles per month.

Zelenskyy emphasised that every interceptor is vital for protecting Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks.

"On the night of Thursday alone, 30 ballistic missiles struck the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv," he said.

Read more: Poland has no Patriot missiles it could transfer to Ukraine – Sikorski

Over 2,000 Patriot missiles have been used in the Middle East

Zelenskyy also drew attention to the scale of these systems’ use during the war against Iran. According to him, in the first few days of hostilities, the US and Middle Eastern countries deployed over 2,000 Patriot missiles against Iranian targets.

Against this backdrop, the president emphasised Ukraine’s need for a sufficient number of interceptors to defend against Russian missile attacks.