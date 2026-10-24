Boris Ruge, the German ambassador to Ukraine, does not support the idea of restoring relations with Russia and supplying Russian energy resources to Europe via Ukraine in order to achieve a lasting peace. According to him, Berlin’s previous attempts to build a partnership with Moscow have ended in failure.

He said this in an interview with "European Truth," according to Censor.NET.

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Ruge noted that the history of German-Russian relations since 1991 is a clear example of how the desire for cooperation failed to live up to expectations.

"We were wrong to think we could develop a partnership with Russia. Russia rejected the partnership we offered and has become an aggressive, imperialist power whose goal is to radically change the entire political order of Europe," the ambassador said.

According to him, Germany and other European countries have made significant efforts to establish constructive relations with Moscow. Among the examples cited by the diplomat were the Russia–NATO Council and the energy partnership.

However, as Ruge pointed out, Russia ultimately chose war, hybrid attacks, and interference in the information space and the politics of other countries.

"Our attempt was a failure," he concluded.

Why Europe Has No Plans to Return to Energy Dependence

The diplomat called the energy sector one of the biggest failures of the previous policy toward Russia.

Previously, Western Europe had hoped that its status as a major market for Russian energy resources would encourage Moscow to maintain peace and foster positive relations with European countries.

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However, according to Ruge, the Russian leadership had a different view.

"That's why we won't revisit this issue. I don't believe it will find majority support in Germany," the ambassador said.

In Germany, there is no prospect of a return to the previous model

Ruge also criticized calls to rebuild positive relations with Russia. He pointed out that European countries had been trying to develop such a partnership for about 20 years, but this did not prevent Russian aggression.

In his view, there are very few people left in Western Europe who are willing to make their countries dependent on Russia again in any way.

Thus, the German ambassador spoke out against a return to a model of relations in which economic and energy partnerships were supposed to guarantee stability and peace in Europe.

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