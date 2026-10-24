Soldiers from 23rd Regiment of Rapid Reaction Force demonstrated underground combat and clearing of tunnels during Operation ’Veles’ in Kupiansk district. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 23rd Assault Regiment of the R.U.G. took part in the ‘Veles’ counter-offensive operation in the Kupiansk sector, during which Ukrainian defenders advanced more than 15 kilometres through underground tunnels and captured over 30 Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the operation was carried out by a Defence Forces group under the command of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, ‘Charter’.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Ukrainian troops advanced through underground tunnels, cleared the exits from the tunnels and engaged the enemy in close quarters. The underground operations were combined with an offensive by surface units and drone strikes.

As a result of the operation, the Defence Forces prevented the Russian occupiers from penetrating the rear of Kupiansk and captured over 30 enemy servicemen.

Footage of the underground advance and the clearing of pipe exits during Operation ‘Veles’ was released by soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the R.U.G.

Read more: Underground operation "Veles": "Khartiia" explains how fighters were trained