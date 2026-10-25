Russia struck Synelnykove: three dead and 12 wounded, including child; two are in serious condition. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, 24 October, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in fatalities.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the attack

It is reported that three people were killed and at least eight were injured as a result of the attack.

Among the injured is an 11-year-old girl. All those affected are in hospital. A 50-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man are in a critical condition.

Updated Information

It later became known that the number of people wounded in the Russian attack on Synelnykove had risen to 12.

Five victims are in the hospital. Two women and one man are in critical condition. They are currently undergoing surgery. Afterward, they will be transferred to the regional hospital in Dnipro.

Read more: Residents of two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region and city of Samar are without power following Russian attack

Consequences of the attack

It is reported that a fire broke out on the fourth floor of a high-rise block. A shop and several cars were damaged.

Read more: Residents of two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region and city of Samar are without power following Russian attack