Residents of two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region and city of Samar are without power following Russian attack

As a result of Russian shelling, power cuts have been reported in the town of Samar and in the Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that, as a result of the enemy attack in the Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts and the town of Samar, more than 30,000 residents were left without electricity.

It is reported that power company staff will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

What led up to it

It was previously reported that on the afternoon of 21 October, the Russians struck a critical infrastructure site in Dnipro.

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