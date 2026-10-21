Residents of two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region and city of Samar are without power following Russian attack
As a result of Russian shelling, power cuts have been reported in the town of Samar and in the Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that, as a result of the enemy attack in the Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts and the town of Samar, more than 30,000 residents were left without electricity.
It is reported that power company staff will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.
What led up to it
It was previously reported that on the afternoon of 21 October, the Russians struck a critical infrastructure site in Dnipro.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password