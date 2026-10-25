1 220 1
Civilian enterprise has been damaged as result of Russian attack on Rivne region. PHOTO
Today, 24 October, Russian occupying forces launched an attack on the Sarny district in the Rivne region, resulting in damage to a business.
This was reported by the head of the Rivne RMA, Oleksandr Koval, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"A civilian enterprise in the Sarny district sustained damage during yet another enemy attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement reads.
It is noted that rescue workers and other emergency services are working at the scene.
Consequences of the strike
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password