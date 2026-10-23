Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in Rivne region: parts of region are without power. PHOTO

Russian occupying forces have been attacking the Rivne region since this evening.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Koval, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The energy sector, the housing sector, and businesses were targeted. One of the small settlements in the north of the region came under seven consecutive attacks," the statement said.

There were no casualties.

Parts of the Rivne region are currently without power.

See more: Woman and her two daughters were injured in Russian attack in Rivne region. PHOTO





See more: Woman and her two daughters were injured in Russian attack in Rivne region. PHOTO

What led up to this?

The Russians also attacked the Zhytomyr region. Over 900 settlements are without power

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on "Epicentr" in Rivne region: four people injured, fire has already been extinguished. PHOTOS