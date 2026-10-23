Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in Rivne region: parts of region are without power. PHOTO
Russian occupying forces have been attacking the Rivne region since this evening.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Koval, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The energy sector, the housing sector, and businesses were targeted. One of the small settlements in the north of the region came under seven consecutive attacks," the statement said.
There were no casualties.
Parts of the Rivne region are currently without power.
What led up to this?
- The Russians also attacked the Zhytomyr region. Over 900 settlements are without power
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