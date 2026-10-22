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News Shelling of Rivne region
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Woman and her two daughters were injured in Russian attack in Rivne region. PHOTO

Russian troops have launched an attack on the Rivne region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that a residential building was damaged during the latest enemy attack in the Sarny district.

A woman and her two daughters sought medical attention, but none required hospitalisation.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on "Epicentr" in Rivne region: four people injured, fire has already been extinguished. PHOTOS

Consequences of the strike

Russia attacked the Rivne region

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See more: Enemy struck shopping centre in Rivne Oblast: three people injured and fire broke out. PHOTO

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shoot out (19491) Rivne region (223) Sarnenskyy district (5)
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