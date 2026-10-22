Woman and her two daughters were injured in Russian attack in Rivne region. PHOTO
Russian troops have launched an attack on the Rivne region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that a residential building was damaged during the latest enemy attack in the Sarny district.
A woman and her two daughters sought medical attention, but none required hospitalisation.
Consequences of the strike
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password