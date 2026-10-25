Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,578,450 personnel (+1,850 over the past day), 12,447 tanks, 51,614 artillery systems, and 25,605 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,578,450 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to October 25, 2026, are estimated to be:

Personnel:

approximately 1,578,450 (+1,850) people

Weapons and Military Equipment:

Tanks: 12,447 (+3)

Armored combat vehicles: 25,605 (+5)

Artillery systems: 51,614 (+49)

MLRS: 2,237 (+5)

Air defense systems: 1,725 (+3)

Aircraft: 449

Helicopters: 356

Unmanned Systems and Missiles:

Ground-based robotic systems: 3,017 (+6)

Operational-tactical-level UAVs: 580,802 (+1,738)

Cruise missiles: 5,138

Marine Equipment:

Ships and boats: 35

Submarines: 2

Support Equipment:

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks: 166,918 (+417)

Specialized equipment: 4,856 (+4)

The numbers in parentheses indicate the losses over the past 24 hours.

"The data is being verified. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically destroying enemy personnel, weapons, military equipment, and logistical assets. This weakens the enemy’s offensive capabilities, complicates the replenishment of resources and the resupply of troops, and reduces Russia’s ability to continue its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasizes.

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