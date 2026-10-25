Drones launched massive attack on Belgorod: shopping centre was hit and has suspended operations. PHOTO

On the night of Sunday, 25 October, the centre of the Russian city of Belgorod came under a massive drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel Exilenova+.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to Belgorod’s mayor, Valentin Demidov, buildings and cars in the city have reportedly been damaged. He also reports that there are casualties.

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In addition, the "MegaGRINN" shopping centre was hit.

The strike took place at night, when the shopping centre was closed and there were no visitors.

The "MegaGRINN" shopping centre has officially announced that it will not be open today.