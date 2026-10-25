Attack drones struck Ozon’s logistics hub in Omsk, Russia. VIDEO

There are reports that the Ozon logistics hub in Omsk, Russia, which was being used by the Russian Ministry of Defence for its own purposes, has been attacked.

This has been reported by Telegram channels, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the Ozon distribution centre was attacked by an FP-1 long-range strike UAV.

"The Ozon marketplace fulfilment centre, located on Aivazovsky Street in the ‘Solnechny’ logistics park," writes the Telegram channel Exilenova+.

A fire has been reported on the premises. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

See also: Chemical plant in Omsk, Russia, on fire following a drone attack. VIDEO + PHOTO REPORT

The regional governor confirmed a drone attack on the logistics centre in Omsk; staff were promptly evacuated.

Ozon has reported a fire at its facility; as yet, no one is believed to have been injured.

See also on "Censor.NET": Russian city of Orel hit by missiles: "Hit twice and it’s smoking! Unbelievable!" VIDEO + PHOTOS

Background

The warehouse complex covers an area of approximately 107,000 m² and can accommodate nearly 30 million items at any one time. According to the company, the facility can process over 600,000 orders per day.

The centre provides a full cycle of logistics operations – from receiving and storing goods to picking orders and dispatching them to customers. Ozon’s investment in the facility’s equipment and IT infrastructure exceeded 4 billion roubles.