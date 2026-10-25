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Power grid failure in Kyiv: partial power cuts in three districts, – DTEK
Three districts of Kyiv are experiencing power cuts due to a fault.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Details
"Kyiv: due to an accident, parts of the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts are without power.
Power company staff are already working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and restore the power supply," the statement reads.
No further information regarding the situation is currently available.
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