Power grid failure in Kyiv: partial power cuts in three districts, – DTEK

Three districts of Kyiv are experiencing power cuts due to a fault.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Kyiv: due to an accident, parts of the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts are without power.

Power company staff are already working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and restore the power supply," the statement reads.

No further information regarding the situation is currently available.

Read more: Kyiv needs stronger governance because of Russian attacks – Zelenskyy