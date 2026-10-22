Kyiv needs stronger governance because of Russian attacks – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not said when he will appoint a new head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, but said the capital needs stronger governance because of Russian attacks.
He told journalists this on October 22, Censor.NET reports.
On the new head of the administration
Asked whether an appointment could be made soon, the president replied: "Nobody is particularly eager. And they will strike the bridges; you need to understand that."
He said the central and local authorities must work together on bridges and logistics. He also noted that Russian strikes could leave city services without enough resources to respond to every challenge.
On Maliuk
Zelenskyy was asked whether he was considering involving former Security Service of Ukraine chief Vasyl Maliuk in governing the capital.
The president said he had approached the Cabinet of Ministers and was holding consultations to strengthen the city administration and Kyiv’s security.
"We are fighting for security in Ukraine. I want people who can strengthen that security to be as involved in this work as possible," he said.
- The president did not directly answer the question about Maliuk’s possible appointment.
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