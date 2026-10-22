Trump could very easily bring Putin to negotiating table, - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump could force Putin to the negotiating table, in particular by increasing pressure and imposing sanctions against Russia.

He said this on the podcast *The Diary Of A CEO*, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Trump could bring Putin to the negotiating table very easily. Because he needs to… just as he talks about me, President Trump, he needs to use the same rhetoric when it comes to Putin," Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, the head of state does not know why Trump is not doing so.

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"The sanctions are on his desk—it wasn't him who voted on them; Congress voted for strong sanctions. He can do that. I don't know why. Maybe they have a special relationship? Maybe it's something else—I can't tell you. I don't know everything. I can only speculate… some kind of economic agreements or something like that," Zelenskyy added.

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