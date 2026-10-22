I didn’t think there would be full-scale invasion by Russian Federation, – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had not thought Russia would dare to launch a full-scale invasion.

He made this statement in an interview with Stephen Barlett, as reported by Censor.NET.

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"I didn’t think there would be a full-scale invasion. And so on… That we would hand over the Donbas to them and recognise it as not part of Ukraine, and also recognise Crimea as not part of Ukraine. In other words, it was a form of pressure. But what’s done is done.

I didn’t think there would be a full-scale invasion. I didn’t think so because I believed that if people – partners and so on – knew there would be a full-scale invasion, and yet didn’t take preventive measures, didn’t bring him to the negotiating table, didn’t say to him: ‘Have you lost your mind? Have you lost your mind – waging war in the 21st century, killing people? You’re completely mad!" – remarked the head of state.

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He recalled that the day before the full-scale invasion, the Europeans had spoken to Putin.

"The day before the invasion, the Europeans – who knew less than the Americans – spoke with Putin. And Putin promised them there would be no invasion. He lied to them all back then. He simply knew there would be an invasion. He knew everything," Zelenskyy added.

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