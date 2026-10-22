Russia fired 21 ballistic missiles at Kyiv; 12 regions were hit; 34 people were injured and two were killed, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Kyiv and a number of other regions in Ukraine, firing 21 ballistic missiles at the capital. Residential buildings, the energy sector and infrastructure were damaged. According to preliminary reports, 34 people, including five children, were injured as a result of the strikes across the country, and two people were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"Russian ‘humanists’ have launched three waves of ballistic strikes on Kyiv since this evening. They used 21 missiles. Unfortunately, there has been a significant number of hits and damage in the city: residential buildings, power facilities, infrastructure at one of the railway stations and the metro, shopping centres and businesses. Even a monastery is among the damaged sites," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that emergency services are working on the ground.

A total of 12 regions came under enemy attack during the night. In Kyiv and the regions, 34 people were injured, including five children. As of now, two fatalities have been reported.

Call to step up pressure on Russia

The President emphasised that Russia launched the attack almost immediately after the latest round of talks. In his view, this indicates a lack of genuine change in the Kremlin’s attitude towards the war.

"It is important to continue seeking the right solutions to end this war. But when Russian ballistic missiles are the response to negotiations, real pressure must be brought to bear on Russia to ensure other steps are taken – steps to stop the killings," Zelenskyy stated.

He emphasised the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence and ensure the rapid supply of missiles, as well as the capability to destroy ballistic missile launchers and impose sanctions on Russia for waging war.

"The aggressor deserves to be treated accordingly. Ukraine deserves support. People’s lives deserve protection," the president concluded.

Read more: Night-time strike on Kyiv: one person killed, 22 injured, including four children. PHOTOS

The aftermath of the attack

















