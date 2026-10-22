Night-time strike on Kyiv: one person killed, 22 injured, including four children. PHOTOS

On the night of 22 October, Kyiv came under yet another ballistic missile attack targeting six districts of the capital. Fires broke out, and residential and non-residential buildings, vehicles and infrastructure were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Dniprovskyi district

One person was killed and a child was hospitalised. Houses and cars were damaged, and residential and non-residential buildings were on fire. Five other people were injured.

Darnytskyi District

Transport infrastructure has been damaged. No one was injured.

Sviatoshyn District

A non-residential building and a restaurant complex were on fire. The fire, covering an area of 1,100 square metres, has been extinguished.

Obolon District

Non-residential buildings were damaged and fires broke out. Two people were injured. The fires have been extinguished.

Pecherskyi District

Buildings, ambulances and a monastery were damaged. Eight people were injured, including three children.

Holosiivskyi District

Six people were injured when a non-residential building was hit.

Read more: Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: 15 injured, ambulance station and metro station damaged

















