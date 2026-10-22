Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: 15 injured, ambulance station and metro station damaged

On the night of 22 October, the enemy attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. At least four waves of strikes were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to monitoring channels, the enemy fired around 30 ballistic missiles at the capital from the start of the night.

As a result of the Russian shelling of Kyiv on the night of 22 October, 15 people were injured, including two 15-year-old teenagers. Eight of the injured are being treated in city hospitals, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Ambulance station and medical vehicles damaged

In Kyiv’s Pechersk district, an ambulance station building was damaged as a result of the shelling. In addition, six emergency medical vehicles were damaged.

According to Klitschko, none of the medical staff were among the casualties.

Shelling damaged the metro infrastructure

Part of the capital’s metro infrastructure on the South Bridge was also damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

The full extent of the damage caused by the night-time shelling of Kyiv is still being assessed.

Read more: Six people were injured in ballistic attack in Kyiv; four were hospitalized (updated)