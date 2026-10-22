Zelenskyy on Russia’s nuclear weapons: "I don’t think Putin will take that risk". VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not dare to use nuclear weapons. Such a move could cost Moscow the support of its allies and set a dangerous precedent for other conflicts.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Steven Bartlett.

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"It occurs to everyone that they (the Russians – ed.) might do something even worse. But I don’t think they will risk using nuclear weapons. Because then, I am convinced, they will no longer have a single ally, including countries such as America and China," Zelenskyy noted.

He added, however, that the use of nuclear weapons even once would set a dangerous precedent for nuclear-armed states and other conflicts in general.

"What I mean is that if one country can do this, then in the event of a conflict somewhere else – on another continent, I don’t know, for example, in the Middle East – it means that if nuclear weapons have been used once, they could be used a second or third time," said Zelenskyy.

At the same time, he reiterated that he does not believe Putin will take such a step.

Read more: Russia may advance on Pavlohrad and Dnipro if Ukraine surrenders Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, - Zelenskyy

"I don’t think Putin will take a risk with nuclear weapons. But then again – we are dealing with a man and a system that will cling to him until the end of his days, and he will cling to it, because only when his life ends will he leave the Kremlin and physically, naturally, hand over power. I am more than certain of this," Zelenskyy concluded.

What led up to this?

On 30 September, Reuters reported that Russia had sent NATO a written warning that it was prepared to use nuclear weapons if the Alliance attempted to isolate the Kaliningrad region from Russian territory. The North Atlantic Alliance responded that it was not threatening Moscow and regarded the letter as an attempt at intimidation.

The Kaliningrad region is Russia’s westernmost region, separated from its mainland and situated on the coast of the Baltic Sea between Poland and Lithuania. The region is of significant strategic importance to Russia due to its location, military infrastructure and access to the Baltic Sea.

Read more: Rutte on Russia’s nuclear threats: NATO does not take this too seriously