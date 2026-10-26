Russian agent has been detained who was attaching GPS trackers to tankers to identify coordinates of oil depots in south for subsequent attacks, - SSU. PHOTO
The Security Service’s military counter-intelligence unit thwarted a series of missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on fuel and lubricant depots in southern Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
The enemy was interested in the coordinates of the oil depots
Following pre-emptive operations in Odesa, a Russian agent was detained whilst installing GPS trackers on fuel tankers. In this way, the enemy hoped to track where they were being refuelled and, as a result, determine the coordinates of oil depots in the region.
It has been documented that the suspect attached at least two ‘trackers’ with remote access for Russian intelligence officers: one to a military refuelling vehicle and one to a civilian petrol tanker.
According to the SSU, once the enemy had obtained the coordinates, it planned to launch massive strikes on the fuel depots. This could have disrupted the logistics of the Defence Forces and destabilised the situation in the region.
SSU officers uncovered the Russians’ plot in time, dismantled the spying devices and detained the agent.
What is known about the traitor?
As the investigation revealed, the enemy’s mission was carried out by a 20-year-old former student at one of Odesa’s universities, who was working part-time as a porter at a post office.
He came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers when, after being expelled for poor academic performance, he was looking for ‘easy’ money on Telegram channels.
Having agreed to collaborate with the enemy, the suspect initially documented the aftermath of enemy attacks in Odesa.
To maintain the secrecy of his reconnaissance missions, he constantly varied his mode of transport: travelling by bus or on foot.
He was subsequently instructed to identify Ukrainian oil depots so that the aggressor country’s jet-powered drones and missile systems could be targeted at them.
To this end, following instructions from his handler in the Russian Federation, the suspect purchased GPS trackers, configured them according to the ruscist’s recommendations, and fitted them to tanker lorries.
Arrest and charges
- During searches, a smartphone containing evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee.
- Investigators from the Security Service informed him that he was suspected of an offence under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
- The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
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