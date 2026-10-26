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Enemy struck Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure was damaged
On the morning of October 26, 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on Vinnytsia.
This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Where did the enemy strike?
As reported, a civilian infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia was damaged as a result of the enemy attack.
All relevant services are already on the scene and are dealing with the aftermath of the attack.
According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.
No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.
This news story will be updated
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