Russia struck high-rise building in Vinnytsia with drone: 6 injured, damage reported. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Early this morning, 25 October, Russia struck a five-storey residential block in Vinnytsia with a drone.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There is damage

According to the Regional State Administration, the strike caused damage between the second and third floors. Four flats were completely destroyed, and cars parked nearby were damaged.













See also: Russians attacked Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure damaged, four people injured

Casualties reported

It is reported that six people are known to have been injured so far. One person has been hospitalised.

As a result of the massive attack, critical and civilian infrastructure in the region has also been damaged, and private homes have been affected.

"All fires have been extinguished. Rescue workers are continuing to clear the rubble. Over 60 emergency service personnel and 14 pieces of equipment are on site," the statement said.

A private care home for the elderly has also been damaged. Fifteen residents were evacuated from the premises. A psychologist from the State Emergency Service provided support to those affected.

See also: Enemy attacks Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit