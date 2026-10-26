Russia attacked Kyiv region with ’shaheds’: homes damaged in two districts, one person injured. PHOTOS

As a result of the attack by Russian occupiers on the Kyiv region, houses have been damaged and one person is known to have been injured.

This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

In the Vyshhorod district, eight private homes and a car were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, a property was damaged.

"A 47-year-old woman sustained injuries. She has been hospitalised," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy struck Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure was damaged





