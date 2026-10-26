Due to shelling by Russia, power outages have affected consumers in six regions; rolling blackouts are in effect in two phases, - Ukrenergo

As a result of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, as of the morning of October 26, new power outages have been reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions. In some regions, hourly power outage schedules involving up to two rounds of outages will be implemented over the next 24 hours.

This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the company, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops continued to attack Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure.

Emergency repair work has already begun wherever the security situation allows.

Due to the effects of the shelling, some regions will have power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and hourly power outages for the general public—up to two rounds—in effect until the end of the day.

At the same time, as of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, electricity consumption was 5.8% lower than on the previous business day—Friday, October 23.

Ukrenergo urged Ukrainians to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances in the evening hours—from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Read more: On Monday, electricity restrictions will be in place in Ukraine for households and businesses