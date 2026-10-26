On Monday, electricity restrictions will be in place in Ukraine for households and businesses

On Monday, 26 October, hourly power cuts and power restrictions for businesses and industry will be in force across Ukraine. The restrictions will be in place from 06:00 to 23:59 and will affect some regions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Facebook.

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Power cuts will be implemented according to hourly schedules

According to Ukrenergo, the hourly power cut schedules will apply to all categories of consumers. The restrictions will range from one to two rounds.

Power restriction schedules will be introduced for businesses and industrial consumers.

"The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure," Ukrenergo stated.

Read more: Power grid failure in Kyiv: partial power cuts in three districts, – DTEK

The power grid remains under threat

Ukrenergo emphasised that the situation in the power grid may change due to Russian strikes.

Up-to-date information on power cuts, including schedules for specific localities, will be published by regional distribution system operators on their official social media pages.

Ukrainians are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it is available.

Read more: Russia launched massive attack on DTEK thermal power plant: station has ceased electricity generation