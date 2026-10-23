Russia launched massive attack on DTEK thermal power plant: station has ceased electricity generation

On the night of October 23, Russian troops launched a massive shelling attack on one of DTEK's thermal power plants.

According to Censor.NET, the company reported this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the shelling, the thermal power plant's equipment was significantly damaged.

The power plant has stopped generating electricity.

Shelling of DTEK Facilities

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 230 times.

Since the beginning of fall, a series of attacks on DTEK facilities has been recorded. Specifically:

On the night of September 2, the enemy launched a massive missile and drone strike on key energy infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region.

On September 28, Russian invaders attacked energy facilities and a DTEK site in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

On October 1, Russian troops shelled the administrative building of the DTEK coal company in Pavlohrad. One person sustained shrapnel wounds.

On October 9, the enemy attacked two DTEK power facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Power equipment was damaged, and a fire broke out.

Due to an attack on the night of October 10 on energy facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, part of the region was left without power.

On October 20, Russian occupiers attacked three energy facilities belonging to DTEK in the Odesa region.

Read more: Six regions have lost power due to Russian shelling; in some areas, outage schedules involving up to two stages are in effect, - Ukrenergo