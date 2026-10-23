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Russia launched massive attack on DTEK thermal power plant: station has ceased electricity generation

Russia attacked a DTEK thermal power plant: the station has stopped generating electricity

On the night of October 23, Russian troops launched a massive shelling attack on one of DTEK's thermal power plants.

According to Censor.NET, the company reported this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the shelling, the thermal power plant's equipment was significantly damaged.

The power plant has stopped generating electricity.

Shelling of DTEK Facilities

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 230 times.

Since the beginning of fall, a series of attacks on DTEK facilities has been recorded. Specifically:

  • On the night of September 2, the enemy launched a massive missile and drone strike on key energy infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region.
  • On September 28, Russian invaders attacked energy facilities and a DTEK site in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
  • On October 1, Russian troops shelled the administrative building of the DTEK coal company in Pavlohrad. One person sustained shrapnel wounds.
  • On October 9, the enemy attacked two DTEK power facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Power equipment was damaged, and a fire broke out.
  • Due to an attack on the night of October 10 on energy facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, part of the region was left without power.
  • On October 20, Russian occupiers attacked three energy facilities belonging to DTEK in the Odesa region.

Read more: Six regions have lost power due to Russian shelling; in some areas, outage schedules involving up to two stages are in effect, - Ukrenergo

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