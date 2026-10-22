Six regions have lost power due to Russian shelling; in some areas, outage schedules involving up to two stages are in effect, - Ukrenergo

As a result of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure on the morning of October 22, new power outages were reported in six regions of Ukraine. In some regions, hourly power outages—with up to two rounds of outages—will remain in effect until the end of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing NEC "Ukrenergo."

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Consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions were left without power.

Emergency repair work is already underway wherever the security situation allows.

To prevent overloading of equipment damaged by previous Russian shelling, some regions are implementing power-limitation schedules for industry and hourly power outages for all categories of consumers. The restrictions are limited to two rounds.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption is in line with seasonal trends. As of 9:30 a.m. on October 22, consumption levels remained unchanged compared to the same time the previous day.

Read more: Kyiv returns to scheduled power outages: situation stabilised – DTEK

The daily peak in consumption on October 21 was recorded in the morning. It also remained at the previous day's level.

Ukrenergo has urged Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly, especially in the evening.

Consumers are also advised to check the current power outage schedules on the regional power companies' official websites.

Energy officials warn that the situation in the power grid may change due to further Russian attacks.

Read more: Russian Federation attacked energy industry and private houses in Zhytomyr region: no casualties