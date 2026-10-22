Russian Federation attacked energy industry and private houses in Zhytomyr region: no casualties

Russian occupiers continue to attack the Zhytomyr region with rocket-powered drones.

This was stated by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russians launched several attacks with jet-powered drones on the region. Civilian targets—including energy infrastructure and private homes—were once again hit," the statement said.

As a result of the attack, eight residential buildings were damaged.

So far, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries.

See more: Russia attacked private enterprise in Zhytomyr region: fire broke out. PHOTOS