Russia attacked private enterprise in Zhytomyr region: fire broke out. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have once again attacked a civilian target in the Zhytomyr region.

This was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As a result of the Russian attack last night, a fire broke out at one of the private enterprises in the Korosten community," the statement reads.

Rescue workers were forced to suspend operations and evacuate personnel and equipment to a safe location due to constant alarm signals.

"The fire has been extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no fatalities or injuries," added the head of the RMA

See more: Russia attacked Ukraine: 8 dead, dozens injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS







