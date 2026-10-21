Russia attacked private enterprise in Zhytomyr region: fire broke out. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers have once again attacked a civilian target in the Zhytomyr region.
This was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"As a result of the Russian attack last night, a fire broke out at one of the private enterprises in the Korosten community," the statement reads.
Rescue workers were forced to suspend operations and evacuate personnel and equipment to a safe location due to constant alarm signals.
"The fire has been extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no fatalities or injuries," added the head of the RMA
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