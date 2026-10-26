No more lines or paperwork: Once debt is paid, freeze on bank accounts is now automatically lifted, - Ministry of Justice

On October 24, 2026, the enforcement proceedings system automatically—for the first time without the involvement of an enforcement officer—lifted the freeze on the debtor’s accounts following payment of the debt and removed the debtor from the registry of debtors.

Andrii Haichenko, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Justice for Enforcement Services, announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

According to him, as of now, the number of such operations has already reached 2,656.

"This is the tangible result of several years of work by a team from the Ministry of Justice, the Government, and the Verkhovna Rada. We are eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic procedures, reducing wait times, and making the system for enforcing judgments more predictable," Haichenko emphasizes.

From now on, under conditions specified by law, if a debtor has fully paid a debt in proceedings amounting to up to 10 minimum wages, the attachment of their property and accounts is automatically lifted. There is no need to contact the enforcement officer separately and wait for them to issue the corresponding decision.

The new rules also strengthen the protection of property rights: the value threshold for a primary residence that cannot be subject to seizure has been raised from 20 to 50 minimum wages.

"Our goal is for digitalization to be more than just technology—it should truly simplify people’s lives," the deputy minister explained.