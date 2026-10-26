We’ve been waiting nearly month for Hegseth’s signature on delivery of missiles for Patriot system," - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Today, October 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call to discuss the situation regarding arms deliveries from partners and the restoration of the energy sector following Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Restoration of the power grid following Russian attacks

According to him, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi spoke about the work being done in the regions.





"I would like to thank every repair crew and all the energy companies that are fully carrying out their assigned tasks. Work is continuing virtually without interruption, and we are using the equipment reserves we have built up. I am counting on timely and adequate communication from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, and other relevant agencies regarding the replenishment of these reserves," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine has received only 24 Patriot missiles from US over past 90 days, - Zelenskyy

Weapons supplies from partners

He also noted that Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs reported on the situation regarding the supply of air defense interceptors to Ukraine, primarily "Patriots."

"We are working on several fronts: with the United States, Europe, and other partners that have stockpiles of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles. In particular, we have been waiting for nearly a month for Mr. Hegseth to sign off on missiles for the ‘Patriots’ and ‘Nasams.’ I have instructed officials to discuss this once again with the American side. Discussions are also ongoing with other countries," Zelenskyy added.

Separately, the participants in the conference call discussed preparations for the "Ramstein" meeting in November.

Read more: Ukraine has completely run out of Patriot missiles to intercept ballistic missiles – CNN

"It is important to speed up the implementation of decisions that have been on the table for some time. Every support package is an opportunity to protect people's lives. I thank everyone who is truly supportive and, in particular, is helping to expedite the delivery of vital supplies," the head of state concluded.