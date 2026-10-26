Russians attacked Pavlohrad: one person killed, seven injured, including two children. PHOTOS
One person was killed, and seven others were injured, including two children, in a Russian strike on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region on October 26.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
"One person was killed, and seven others were injured, including two children, in a Russian strike on Pavlohrad," the statement said.
A passenger car caught fire, and apartment buildings, a shop, and cars were damaged.
Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.
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