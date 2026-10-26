Russians attacked Pavlohrad: one person killed, seven injured, including two children. PHOTOS

One person was killed, and seven others were injured, including two children, in a Russian strike on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region on October 26.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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"One person was killed, and seven others were injured, including two children, in a Russian strike on Pavlohrad," the statement said.

A passenger car caught fire, and apartment buildings, a shop, and cars were damaged.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Read more: Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with "Banderol" missiles: hospital, among other targets, was hit. There are casualties.













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