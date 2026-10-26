In Kyiv, traffic on Pivdennyi Bridge toward left bank will be partially restricted from October 27 to November 1. PHOTO

Traffic on Kyiv’s Pivdennyi Bridge will be partially restricted from 7:00 a.m. on October 27 to 5:00 p.m. on November 1 due to repairs to the asphalt concrete surface.

This was announced by the municipal enterprise Kyivavtoshliakhmist, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"From 7:00 a.m. on October 27 until 5:00 p.m. on November 1, crews will repair the asphalt concrete surface on the elevated approach toward Mykoly Bazhana Avenue, in the direction from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro River," the statement said.

Where exactly will the road surface be repaired?

Work will take place in the third lane and part of the second lane. During the repairs, traffic will use the first lane.

See more: Russian drone destroyed 10 pieces of road machinery during road repairs, - Ministry of Development. PHOTOS

The municipal enterprise apologized for the temporary inconvenience and asked drivers to take the restrictions into account when planning their routes.

Traffic arrangements toward the left bank