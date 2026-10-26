Soldiers of SOF’s 8th Regiment located and eliminated occupiers in basement during mop-up operation in Donetsk region. VIDEO
During a clearance operation in a settlement in the Donetsk region, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces’ ( SOF’s) 8th Regiment located and eliminated Russian occupiers hiding in a building’s basement.
According to Censor.NET, operators from Ulfhednar Team spotted an antenna that had been set up, indicating a possible enemy presence.
After locating the invaders, the Ukrainian special forces offered them the chance to surrender. However, the occupiers did not take the opportunity to save their lives.
The SOF soldiers then threw several grenades into the basement and eliminated the enemy.
The Ukrainian defenders completed the mission without losses.
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