Zelenskyy discussed European integration and military-technical cooperation with Moldovan Prime Minister Tofan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, who arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

The Ukrainian leader’s press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Shared path to the EU and security challenges in Transnistria

During the meeting, the parties discussed European integration, particularly the need for Ukraine and Moldova to continue moving together toward European Union membership.

"Moldova and Ukraine are certainly stronger when we move together in this direction. It is important that we continue to stand together, because that is fair," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy and Tofan also discussed the situation in Transnistria and the related security challenges in the region, as well as military cooperation.

Military-technical cooperation and the signing of an agreement

"Today, the prime ministers of Ukraine and Moldova signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation. It is important to deliver results for our people and our countries," the head of state said.

New infrastructure and energy arrangements

Particular attention was paid to joint infrastructure projects and other arrangements. The president stressed that Ukraine was proposing to restore the "Solidarity Lanes", which would accelerate exports of Ukrainian goods to other European countries.

The head of state also thanked Moldova for supporting the "Vertical Gas Corridor", particularly its decision to offer a discount on gas transit along the Trans-Balkan route.

The meeting also addressed discounts on the transportation of Ukrainian cargo and support for Moldova’s water supply.

Read more: Moldovan Prime Minister Tofan and three ministers arrived in Kyiv