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News Shelling of Chernivtsi region
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Russians attacked Bukovyna with jet-powered drone: debris damaged energy facility, power outages reported

Russian drone attack damages energy facility in Chernivtsi region

On the evening of October 26, Russian forces attacked the Chernivtsi region with a jet-powered attack drone. Falling UAV debris damaged an energy facility in the region.

Ruslan Osypenko, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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"Falling UAV debris damaged an energy facility in the region, forcing electricity supplies to be cut," the statement said.

  • All emergency services are working at the scene.
  • Energy workers have already begun restoration work.
  • Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.

See more: Due to scandal over free meals for schoolchildren, unscheduled monitoring visits to be conducted at educational institutions in Bukovyna. PHOTOS

According to the mayor of Chernivtsi, some parts of the city of Chernivtsi are without electricity. The extent of the damage is being determined.

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power outage (72) Chernivtsi region (59)
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