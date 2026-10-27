Russians have advanced near Svitle in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk region near the settlement of Svitle.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advance
"The enemy has advanced near Svitle (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Updated map
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