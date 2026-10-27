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News Update of DeepState map Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Russians have advanced near Svitle in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk region near the settlement of Svitle.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Enemy advance

"The enemy has advanced near Svitle (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Updated map

Map of hostilities in the Donetsk region

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Matiasheve and Svitle in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (6418) Pokrovskyy district (1416) Svitle (5) DeepState (582)
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