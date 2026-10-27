Soldiers from 33rd Brigade destroyed command post of Russian Federation’s 26th Tank Regiment with two HIMARS rounds. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade adjusted a strike by the HIMARS rocket system against a command post of the Russian Federation Army’s 26th Tank Regiment, located 15 kilometres from the combat zone.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military spent several months gathering intelligence, interrogating prisoners, studying the terrain and intercepting enemy radio communications.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Once the command post’s coordinates had been confirmed, two HIMARS munitions were fired at the target. As a result of the strike, the enemy headquarters was rendered inoperable, and the occupiers were forced to relocate what remained of it.

According to the brigade, the strike disrupted command and control of Russian units from regimental to platoon level for at least three days. Following this, the intensity of attacks by small enemy infantry groups within the brigade’s defence sector decreased significantly.

Watch more: NC13 soldiers thwarted a ruscist assault during Operation Vivaldi using UGVs and FPV drones: "They were coming out of that pipe in large numbers and going down right away.". VIDEO

Watch more: Fighters from "South" Military Group carried out precision HIMARS strikes on the Russians’ multiple launch rocket systems. VIDEO