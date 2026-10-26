NC13 soldiers thwarted a ruscist assault during Operation Vivaldi using UGVs and FPV drones: "They were coming out of that pipe in large numbers and going down right away.". VIDEO
During the Third Army Corps’ Operation Vivaldi, Russian occupiers attempted to covertly approach Ukrainian positions through pipes, but soldiers from the 3rd Assault Brigade’s NC13 unit thwarted their assault.
According to Censor.NET, the invaders used underground infrastructure to reach Defense Forces positions undetected. However, Ukrainian troops spotted the enemy and struck them while they were still approaching.
To eliminate the occupiers, NC13 soldiers used unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), including kamikaze drones and a combat module, operating alongside FPV drones.
Ukrainian defenders attacked Russian troops in shelters and struck them as they emerged from the pipes, preventing them from mounting an assault.
"They were coming out of that pipe in large numbers and going down right away," the Ukrainian soldiers said.
NC13 servicemen released footage of Russian assault troops being eliminated using UGVs and FPV drones.
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