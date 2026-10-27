Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,581,840 personnel (+1,400 in past 24 hours), 12,448 tanks, 51,653 artillery systems, and 25,609 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,581,840 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 27, 2026, are estimated to be:
Personnel:
- approximately 1,581,840 (+1,400) personnel (killed and wounded)
Weapons and military equipment:
- Tanks: 12,448
- Armored combat vehicles: 25,609
- Artillery systems: 51,653 (+21)
- MLRS: 2,241 (+2)
- Air defense systems: 1,727 (+1)
- Aircraft: 449
- Helicopters: 356
Unmanned systems and missiles:
- Ground-based robotic systems: 3,025 (+7)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 584,252 (+1,794)
- Cruise missiles: 5,138
Naval equipment:
- Ships and boats: 35
- Submarines: 2
Logistics equipment:
- Vehicles and tanker trucks: 167,472 (+232)
- Special-purpose vehicles: 4,859 (+1)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password