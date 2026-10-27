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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,581,840 personnel (+1,400 in past 24 hours), 12,448 tanks, 51,653 artillery systems, and 25,609 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,581,840 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 27, 2026, are estimated to be:

Personnel:

  • approximately 1,581,840 (+1,400) personnel (killed and wounded)

Weapons and military equipment:

  • Tanks: 12,448
  • Armored combat vehicles: 25,609
  • Artillery systems: 51,653 (+21)
  • MLRS: 2,241 (+2)
  • Air defense systems: 1,727 (+1)
  • Aircraft: 449
  • Helicopters: 356

Unmanned systems and missiles:

  • Ground-based robotic systems: 3,025 (+7)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level: 584,252 (+1,794)
  • Cruise missiles: 5,138

Naval equipment:

  • Ships and boats: 35
  • Submarines: 2

Logistics equipment:

  • Vehicles and tanker trucks: 167,472 (+232)
  • Special-purpose vehicles: 4,859 (+1)

Read more: 185 combat engagements on front: fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors – General Staff

Росія втратила 1400 військових за добу — зведення Генштабу

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Russian Army (12776) Armed Forces HQ (5697) liquidation (3232) elimination (8275)
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