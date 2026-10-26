185 combat engagements on front: fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors – General Staff

Since the beginning of Monday, October 26, there have been 185 combat engagements on the front.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update as of 10 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy attacks

The enemy carried out 48 airstrikes, dropping 155 guided aerial bombs. It also deployed 6,385 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,007 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the occupiers carried out one airstrike using two guided aerial bombs and shelled Ukrainian troop positions and settlements 37 times since the beginning of the day, including twice using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Krynychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions six times toward Volokhivske, Okhrimivka, Shabelne and Chuhunivka. Two of these attacks are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made three attempts to improve its positions by conducting assaults toward Radkivka. Fighting continues.

Fighting in the east

Ukrainian troops countered seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the Lyman sector toward Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi and Lyman. One attack is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces countered three attempts by the invaders to advance near Ozerne, Kryva Luka and Mykolaivka. One enemy assault is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted no assaults.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces countered 20 enemy assaults: near Kostiantynivka and toward Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Raiske, Novopavlivka, Vilne and Kucheriv Yar. One enemy assault is ongoing.

The enemy carried out 25 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Vilne, Sviatohorivka, Svitle, Myrne, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka and Filiia. Three attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 45 occupiers were eliminated, and five were wounded in this sector today. Six vehicles, one piece of specialized equipment, and four shelters were destroyed. Four vehicles and 40 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 146 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: Success of Operation "Vivaldi" eases situation across all sectors of front – Butusov

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out one attack toward Piddubne.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces countered ten enemy attacks toward Rizdvianka, Vozdvyzhivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke and Charivne. Fighting continues.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors, the occupiers conducted no assaults.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other sectors.

Read more: 229 combat engagements on front: most enemy attacks on Kostiantynivka axis – General Staff