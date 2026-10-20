229 combat engagements on front: most enemy attacks on Kostiantynivka axis – General Staff

A total of 229 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update as of 10 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy attacks

The enemy carried out 64 airstrikes, dropping 223 guided aerial bombs. It also deployed 5,881 kamikaze drones and shelled settlements and Ukrainian troop positions 1,925 times.

Situation in the north

On the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk axes, the occupiers have carried out two airstrikes, used five KABs, and shelled Ukrainian troop positions and settlements 38 times since the beginning of the day.

Read more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,568,720 (+1,560 in the past 24 hours) personnel, 12,425 tanks, 51,359 artillery systems, and 25,570 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in Kharkiv region

On the Southern Slobozhanskyi axis, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units’ positions 12 times towards Ternova, Starytsia, Blahodatne, Symynivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Zakharivka, Okhrimivka, Volokhivske, Vilkhuvatka and Chuhunivka. Four of these attacks are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy made seven attempts to improve its positions, conducting assaults towards Mala Shapkivka and Radkivka.

Read more: Railway bridge in Bryansk region and enemy material and technical supply depots have been struck, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian troops were repelling one attempt by the invaders to advance towards Zarichne.

On the Sloviansk axis, the Defence Forces stopped six attempts by the invaders to advance near Ozerne, Kryva Luka, Orikhuvatka and Yurkivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy conducted no assaults.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, the Defence Forces were repelling 33 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka and towards Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Hruzke, Pryiut, Dobropillia, Vilne, Kolodiaz and Kucheriv Yar. Three enemy assaults are ongoing.

The enemy carried out 26 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis. The occupiers attempted to advance near Dobropillia, Hannivka, Dorozhnie, Novyi Donbas, Krasnopodillia, Bilytske, Serhiivka, Myrne, Molodetske and Muravka. Two attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary figures, 64 occupiers were eliminated and 19 wounded on this axis today. Seventeen motor vehicles, one piece of specialised equipment and four shelters were destroyed. Four motor vehicles, two guns, one piece of specialised equipment and 55 enemy shelters were damaged. Eighty UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy carried out one attack towards Myrne.

Read more: Defence Forces hit radar, ammunition depots and ruscist personnel – General Staff

Situation in the south

On the Huliaipole axis, the Defence Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks towards Rybne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Omelnyk, Novoselivka and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv axis, the occupiers are making one attempt to improve their positions by attacking towards Novoiakovlivka.

On the Prydniprovske axis, the occupiers conducted no assaults.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other axes.