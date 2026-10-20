ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13487 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
3 722 7

Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,568,720 (+1,560 in the past 24 hours) personnel, 12,425 tanks, 51,359 artillery systems, and 25,570 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The General Staff has updated Russia’s losses: 1,560 occupiers, 9 tanks, and 42 artillery systems in the past 24 hours

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,568,720 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 20, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • Personnel: approximately 1,568,720 (+1,560) (wounded and killed);
  • Tanks: 12,425 (+9);
  • Armored fighting vehicles: 25,570 (+5).
  • Artillery systems: 51,359 (+42)
  • MLRS: 2,227 (+3)
  • Air defense systems: 1,714
  • Aircraft: 449
  • Helicopters: 356
  • Ground-based robotic systems: 2,986 (+12)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level: 571,572 (+1,578)
  • Cruise missiles: 5,138 (+4)
  • Ships and boats: 35
  • Submarines: 2
  • Vehicles and fuel tankers: 164,871 (+293)
  • Specialized equipment: 4,842 (+4).

Read more: 177 combat engagements since start of day: enemy pressure greatest in Southern Slobozhanskyi sector – General Staff

Втрати ворога

Author: 

Russian Army (12755) Armed Forces HQ (5679) liquidation (3225) elimination (8242)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 