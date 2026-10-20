Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,568,720 (+1,560 in the past 24 hours) personnel, 12,425 tanks, 51,359 artillery systems, and 25,570 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,568,720 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 20, 2026, are estimated to be:
- Personnel: approximately 1,568,720 (+1,560) (wounded and killed);
- Tanks: 12,425 (+9);
- Armored fighting vehicles: 25,570 (+5).
- Artillery systems: 51,359 (+42)
- MLRS: 2,227 (+3)
- Air defense systems: 1,714
- Aircraft: 449
- Helicopters: 356
- Ground-based robotic systems: 2,986 (+12)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 571,572 (+1,578)
- Cruise missiles: 5,138 (+4)
- Ships and boats: 35
- Submarines: 2
- Vehicles and fuel tankers: 164,871 (+293)
- Specialized equipment: 4,842 (+4).
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