Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,568,720 (+1,560 in the past 24 hours) personnel, 12,425 tanks, 51,359 artillery systems, and 25,570 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,568,720 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 20, 2026, are estimated to be:

Personnel: approximately 1,568,720 (+1,560) (wounded and killed);

Tanks: 12,425 (+9);

Armored fighting vehicles: 25,570 (+5).

Artillery systems: 51,359 (+42)

MLRS: 2,227 (+3)

Air defense systems: 1,714

Aircraft: 449

Helicopters: 356

Ground-based robotic systems: 2,986 (+12)

UAVs of operational and tactical level: 571,572 (+1,578)

Cruise missiles: 5,138 (+4)

Ships and boats: 35

Submarines: 2

Vehicles and fuel tankers: 164,871 (+293)

Specialized equipment: 4,842 (+4).

Read more: 177 combat engagements since start of day: enemy pressure greatest in Southern Slobozhanskyi sector – General Staff