Consequences of strikes on Kyiv: one woman killed, 15 people injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

From the evening of 26 October, Kyiv came under enemy attack. The Russians attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. Hits were recorded in six districts of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the Desnianskyi district, a 46-year-old woman was killed as a result of the strike. A further 13 people aged between 19 and 59 were injured. Among the injured were two members of an emergency medical team.

In the Obolon district, a 22-year-old man was injured.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 15 people were injured in the capital as a result of the Russian attack.

"Two fires broke out in non-residential buildings in the Obolon district. Emergency responders extinguished them. Two people are known to have been injured.

In the Desnianskyi district, a university building, dormitories, residential buildings, and three cars were damaged. A non-residential building was also partially destroyed," the State Emergency Service reported.

Damage in Kyiv

The following were damaged as a result of the Russian attack:

multi-storey and private residential buildings;

medical facilities;

a metro station;

a university hall of residence;

a business centre and an administrative building;

trams and cars.

Read more: Russian ballistic missiles have struck Kyiv near university, ’Kioto’ Park and metro station: there are casualties,- Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Consequences of the shelling



































Read more: Enemy attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles: strikes near metro station and residential building, one dead and injuries reported. PHOTOS