Enemy attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles: strikes near metro station and residential building, injuries reported (updated)

An air raid alert was issued in Kyiv on Monday evening, October 26, due to a ballistic missile threat. Loud explosions were heard.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

At 9:41 p.m., the Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic missile launches from Bryansk.

At 9:44 p.m., ballistic missiles were reported approaching Kyiv from the Chernihiv region. At 9:45 p.m., another ballistic missile was reported heading toward Kyiv on the same course. Further missiles were then reported. Explosions subsequently sounded in the capital.

According to preliminary information from monitoring groups, Kyiv was attacked with 8–12 RM-48U ballistic missiles launched from three S-400 launchers.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv: two people injured in Obolon district. PHOTOS

Update