Enemy attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles: strikes near metro station and residential building, injuries reported (updated)
An air raid alert was issued in Kyiv on Monday evening, October 26, due to a ballistic missile threat. Loud explosions were heard.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
At 9:41 p.m., the Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic missile launches from Bryansk.
At 9:44 p.m., ballistic missiles were reported approaching Kyiv from the Chernihiv region. At 9:45 p.m., another ballistic missile was reported heading toward Kyiv on the same course. Further missiles were then reported. Explosions subsequently sounded in the capital.
- According to preliminary information from monitoring groups, Kyiv was attacked with 8–12 RM-48U ballistic missiles launched from three S-400 launchers.
Update
- Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that, according to preliminary information, a strike hit near a metro station in the Desnianskyi district. A car is on fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene.
- An ambulance crew responding to a call came under fire. Preliminary reports indicate injuries.
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An enemy strike damaged a medical facility in the Dniprovskyi district. The blast wave shattered windows in the intensive care unit. No injuries have been reported so far.
Windows were also shattered in two wards at another medical facility in the district. Patients and medical staff were not injured.
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A building in a non-residential area of the Dniprovskyi district was also hit. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was killed near a supermarket close to the site.
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A paramedic and an emergency medical technician were among the ambulance crew members injured after arriving in response to a call. Preliminary reports indicate their injuries are not critical. The medics continue to work.
The ambulance was also damaged.
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An enemy strike damaged a non-residential building in the Dniprovskyi district.
A residential building was damaged in the Desnianskyi district. According to preliminary information, people may be trapped inside, the Kyiv City State Administration reported.
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