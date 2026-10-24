Russian attack on Kyiv: two people injured in Obolon district. PHOTOS
On the morning of 24 October, Russian troops attacked a residential area in the Obolon district of Kyiv. A single-storey detached house was destroyed by a direct hit, causing a fire. Two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalised.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the Kyiv State Emergency Service.
The strike occurred on the grounds of a private estate. As a result of the attack, a single-storey residential house was damaged, after which a fire broke out.
During the rescue operation, emergency services found one casualty and handed them over to medics for further hospital treatment.
Another person sustained injuries but did not require hospitalisation.
The fire was quickly brought under control
The fire, which broke out as a result of the Russian attack, was minor. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze.
Details regarding the extent of the damage and the condition of those injured are being clarified.
Consequences of the attack
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