Russia strikes Kyiv with ballistic missiles carrying cluster warheads; one missile damages monastery, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia used three ballistic missiles with cluster warheads against Kyiv overnight on 22 October. One struck the capital’s historic centre, between the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra and St. Vvedensky Monastery.

He reported this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Characteristics of the Russian missiles

According to Zelenskyy, these missiles explode in the air as they approach their targets, striking everything within a 400-metre diameter.

He said one struck the Pecherskyi district, in the area between the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra and St. Vvedensky Monastery. Monastery buildings, homes, shops, cafés and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Read more: Russia may advance on Pavlohrad and Dnipro if Ukraine surrenders Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, - Zelenskyy

"A deliberate choice"

The president called the strike "particularly revealing" and said it was no accident.

"The choice of weapon was deliberate, the choice of area was deliberate, and so was the intent to cause as many civilian casualties and as much damage as possible. There was no military facility nearby, even in theory, and the weapon was designed to cause damage over a wide area," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Russia had not changed its approach to the war and was taking no steps that would indicate a genuine desire to stop it.

Strikes on other cities

Zelenskyy also said air raid alerts and strikes were continuing during the day in Kyiv and many other cities. An ordinary urban commuter train was hit in Kharkiv, he said.

According to the president, Dnipro, Marhanets, Mykolaiv and Kherson also came under attack, as did cities and villages in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Rivne oblasts.

Watch more: Night-time Russian strike: over 400 rescue workers and police officers are dealing with aftermath of attack on Kyiv, - Vyhivskyi. VIDEO

Russian attack on Kyiv on 22 October